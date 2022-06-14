State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 1,242,080 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,906,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of CSX worth $71,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,726 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 197,128.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,123,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,033,000 after buying an additional 1,433,798 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

