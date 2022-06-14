State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 14,330 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $67,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $447.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $442.53 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.53 and a 200-day moving average of $567.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

