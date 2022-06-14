State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 62,236 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.28% of Avery Dennison worth $51,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

NYSE:AVY opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

