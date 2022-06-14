State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,665 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $44,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 572.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,357,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,075,000 after buying an additional 5,411,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $47,103,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BSX stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

