State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146,676 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PayPal were worth $78,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PYPL opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

