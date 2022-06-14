State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $48,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.35 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

