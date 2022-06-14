State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 338,802 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $55,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

