STATERA (STA) Market Cap Hits $510,507.12

STATERA (STA) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $510,507.12 and $482.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STATERA has traded down 86.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00425485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00551174 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,085,697 coins and its circulating supply is 79,085,442 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

