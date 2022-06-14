stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,479.19 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00389303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00536888 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

