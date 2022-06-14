Steven Clive Miller Sells 5,084 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Clive Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 13th, Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $94,651.26.

Warby Parker stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.44. 1,604,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,052. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRBY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

