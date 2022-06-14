StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE GBR opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 0.34. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

