StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

