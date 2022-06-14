StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
GEE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
