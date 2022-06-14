StockNews.com Upgrades FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $436.33.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $352.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $324.34 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

