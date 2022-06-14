Strong Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.20 or 0.00036636 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $217,570.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00388447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011236 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

