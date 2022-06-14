Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 114.5% in May

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Metal Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SMMYY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 168,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,272. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

