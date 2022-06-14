Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the May 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

STBFY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 82,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

