SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Short Interest Update

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, an increase of 61.9% from the May 15th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURG opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.80 million and a PE ratio of -3.22. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc, a financial technology and telecommunications company, provides services to the underbanked community in the United States. Its blockchain platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company offers voice and SMS text messaging services to subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers, as well as to low-income consumers.

