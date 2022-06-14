sUSD (SUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10.41 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $82.77 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 82,950,383 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

