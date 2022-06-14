Swerve (SWRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $724,703.64

Swerve (SWRV) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $724,703.64 and $873,368.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,953.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001844 BTC.

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,194,596 coins and its circulating supply is 16,974,670 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.