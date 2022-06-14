Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $480.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.48 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $61.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

