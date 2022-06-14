Swop (SWOP) Price Hits $1.68 on Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, Swop has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00007461 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $1,044.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.00422031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00041225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,355,093 coins and its circulating supply is 2,305,628 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

