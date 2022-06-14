Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.71

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 128413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Symrise from €106.00 ($110.42) to €107.00 ($111.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Symrise from €135.00 ($140.63) to €130.00 ($135.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

