Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Lifted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 570.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,752,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,241 shares of company stock valued at $32,174,289. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

