Synthetify 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,865.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Synthetify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Synthetify has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $44,865.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.69 or 0.00437320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00056629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,106.58 or 1.62140222 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

