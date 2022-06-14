Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Market Capitalization Tops $3.91 Million

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 14th. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $258,049.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003551 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00056204 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

