Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Update

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TWNI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. 10,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,730. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

