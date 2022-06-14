Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after buying an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Target by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $144.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

