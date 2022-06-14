Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Decreased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 54,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.65. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

