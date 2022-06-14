Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.25

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.25 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 130765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

