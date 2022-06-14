Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $57.25

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.25 and last traded at $58.90, with a volume of 130765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.71.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Techtronic Industries in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.
About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)
Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Techtronic Industries (TTNDY)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.