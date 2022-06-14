Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) PT Lowered to SEK 152 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 170 to SEK 152 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.6811 dividend. This is a positive change from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 12.19%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 268.76%.

About Tele2 AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

