Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.43

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 32609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

TLTZY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 170 to SEK 152 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.6811 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 12.19%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

