Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TDF traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 36,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.