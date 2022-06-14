Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.80 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON TEM traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 148 ($1.80). The company had a trading volume of 4,008,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,923. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 137.20 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 208.80 ($2.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

