The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,637,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $221,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 177,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,592. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

