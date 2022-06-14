The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Update

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after buying an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

CHN stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 15,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The China Fund has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

