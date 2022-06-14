The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Graystone stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 34,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

