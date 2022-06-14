The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Graystone stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 34,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Graystone has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
Graystone Company Profile (Get Rating)
