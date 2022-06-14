The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $571.22 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00003740 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $995.27 million and $571.22 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.70 or 0.00568512 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003903 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004100 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00154800 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,243,064,778 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

