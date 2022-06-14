The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Reduced by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,276. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

