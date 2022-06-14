The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,645,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 496,407 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Walt Disney worth $874,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.98.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

