THEKEY Price Reaches $0.0001 (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $618,031.18 and approximately $183,040.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000372 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

