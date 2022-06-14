Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 26,384 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $132,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

NYSE SHW opened at $237.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

