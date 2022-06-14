Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $112.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,324,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.40% of iShares Gold Trust worth $112,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.