Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $124.19 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,596 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.30% of Nutrien worth $124,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,987 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $381,254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,791,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,527,000 after acquiring an additional 167,505 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,412,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after acquiring an additional 39,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.08 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.84.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.