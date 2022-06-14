Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $88.16 Million Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 4.51% of Lantheus worth $88,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol Walker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $843,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $726,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $3,116,686. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LNTH opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

