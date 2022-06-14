Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $91.04 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Accenture were worth $91,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.28.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

