Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $96.29 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 130.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,873,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190,605 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T worth $96,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

