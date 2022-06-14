Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,458,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $81,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

