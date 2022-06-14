Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $94,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,596,000 after purchasing an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,877 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,915,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,750,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.