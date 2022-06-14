Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,164,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280,614 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.20% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $105,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 70,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 133.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNB opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

