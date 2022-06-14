Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 46,611 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,611 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $116,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.35 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.85.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

